Matching gift boosts Red Cross toward target

An anonymous donor has matched a $225,000 contribution from the Cayman Islands government to renovate the Cayman Islands Red Cross headquarters building and bring it up to code.

The $450,000 total from the two entities brings the Red Cross three-quarters of the way to its goal of $600,000 for the project. The fundraising effort has been dubbed the “Shelter from the Storm Appeal” and was launched in July.

Initial construction work on the building commenced in September 2018 and is scheduled to continue through the first half of this year.

“The facility operates as a primary hurricane shelter and is the first shelter to open in the event of an emergency,” Minister of Financial Services and Home Affairs Tara Rivers said in a statement. “Ensuring that it is fully operational is critical to the safety and well-being of the community.”

The Cayman Islands Red Cross plans to open the renovated shelter June 1.