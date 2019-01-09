Maritime scholarship available

Cayman Maritime and the Ministry of Education are offering scholarships for young Caymanians in order for them to get undergraduate, postgraduate or professional qualification in fields within the maritime industry.

The scholarships cover a wide variety of disciplines and careers, including craft inspectors, geology, map making (cartography and hydrography), marine engineering, marine environmental protection, maritime law, naval architecture, oceanography, ship management and registration services, surveying, deck management, catering/hospitality services, maritime administration, nautical studies and naval architecture.

Consideration is also given to specialist areas that support the industry, such as maritime legal services, human resource management, accounting and IT, according to Cayman Maritime.

“The Maritime Scholarship is your ticket to an incredible and rewarding career in one of Cayman’s leading industries,” a press release from Cayman Maritime stated.

For more information on the Cayman Registry and the Maritime Scholarship, visit www.cishipping.com, email [email protected] or call 949-8831.