Sulliman returns to Cayman 27

Journalist Tammi Sulliman is returning to Cayman 27 to manage the station and host a weekly political show.

Ms. Sulliman, who left the station two years ago to work in news and public relations at Dart Real Estate, is going back to the Hurley’s Media Ltd.-owned company where she will manage the station’s news, community content, programming and operations.

“We are happy to welcome Tammi back home to Cayman 27 where she served the country for more than a decade, covering political and social issues,” said Hurley’s Media Ltd. Managing Director Randy Merren. “Tammi brings with her institutional knowledge and experience of television and the local landscape. Her earned credibility will serve to enhance the work we do at the TV station, bringing the stories and programming that matters most to the people of the Cayman Islands.”

As well as managing the TV station, Ms. Sulliman will resume a weekly political talk show on Cayman 27 in the coming months, occasionally anchoring the evening news and co-hosting, with Woody DaCosta, the morning talk show, Cayman Crosstalk, which is simulcast on both Cayman 27 and Rooster 101.9.

“It is a privilege to once again serve the Cayman Islands community through local news, sports and community content. Coming back to Cayman 27 allows me to work together with a committed team to ensure the production and dissemination of accurate information, balanced coverage and quality entertainment,” said Ms. Sulliman.

She added, “Equally important to me is the continued training of young Caymanians in the fields of journalism and television production, a service Cayman 27 has been providing since its inception in 1992.”