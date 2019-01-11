Beach Electric launches at The Commodore

It seems that more venues than ever are offering pop-up events, live music and special dining nights. Cayman’s social crowd is definitely spoiled for choice, particularly when it comes to the weekends.

The Commodore at Morgan’s Harbour is now adding to the weekly schedule with its Beach Electric nights, starting on Saturday and running every Saturday through March 23.

Attendees are promised food, music and an optional package ticket that includes transportation. For $55, you can get round trip transportation from Camana Bay (shuttle leaves at 6 p.m.), three drink tickets (wine, beer or soft drinks) and a clam bake pot.

If you are making your own way there, then the clam bake is $15 or you can get a pizza for $10. There will also be a cash bar serving wine and beer by the boathouse where the event is being held, or nip into The Commodore to buy cocktails.

Entry to the event is free if you just want to go a la carte and The Commodore will be open with its usual dinner menu on offer.

Riaan Smit of Brothers Remedy will be providing the live music, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Many of Cayman’s residents are familiar with Smit from previous visits to the island. He has created a large fan base here, which will no doubt be thrilled to see him once again.

Part proceeds from package tickets will be donated to the NCVO children’s programs; another good reason to go.

Riaan Smit

Riaan Smit’s style covers a wide range of genres with an affinity for blues and gypsy music. He has traveled and toured around the globe, learning the language of music through collaborating with artists wherever he goes. Namibian-born and recently based in South Africa, he has entertained audiences far and wide with his show band Crimson House and toured the world with his act the Brothers Remedy.

A naturally gifted multi-instrumentalist, Smit finds expression in guitar, harmonica, percussion, bass and a baritone voice.

He is known as The Ringmaster in performance arts circles, as his ability to lead a 70-piece circus was proven when he led the successful circus show “Trash Cabaret” in Cape Town.

He has recorded and produced four albums to date and has featured on multiple artists’ songs. His unique style of singing was inspired by the Oshivambo (Namibian Tribe) throat singing, which has earned him the title Don of the Cape Blues Scene and has been compared to the likes of Joe Cocker, Tom Waits and Howlin Wolf.

Package tickets are available to buy in advance on www.eventpro.ky. Reserve your own table in the beer garden by calling 325-5000 or 325-8364.