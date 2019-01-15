New Cayman and BVI corporate partner for Carey Olsen’s London office

Offshore law firm Carey Olsen has appointed Jasmine Amaria as a Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands corporate partner in its London office.

Ms. Amaria, who joins from the London office of another offshore law firm, specializes in both Cayman Islands and BVI corporate law.

She has experience in investment funds and corporate and finance matters, with a particular emphasis on fund formation and ongoing corporate transactions and financing activities, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, shareholder arrangements, and group reorganizations and restructurings. Before moving offshore, Ms. Amaria spent nine years at Slaughter and May, where she trained and qualified.