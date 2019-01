Harneys Westwood & Riegels represented DXC Technology Company in its proposed US$2 billion merger acquisition of Luxoft. This transaction sets a new BVI record for the largest ever takeover of a publicly listed BVI company by transaction value.

Partner Greg Boyd said, “A new record is a nice bit of icing on the cake, but more importantly this transaction is demonstrative of both our public equity expertise and our core value commitment to ensuring client objectives are met.”