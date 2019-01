Law firm Priestleys has appointed Laura Birrell as an associate attorney.

She joins Priestleys from the U.K., where she was previously in-house general counsel at Bovis Homes Group PLC, a FTSE 250 U.K. residential house builder and property developer. Ms. Birrell specializes in real estate law but is also experienced in corporate, regulatory and commercial law.

She worked for Burges Salmon and Ashfords before joining Bovis.