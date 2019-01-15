Walkers expands Global Private Capital and Trusts team

Trusts lawyer David Pytches has rejoined the Cayman Islands office of Walkers as a partner in the global Private Capital and Trusts group.

Mr. Pytches, who practiced at Walkers from 2005 to 2008, has nearly twenty years’ experience in wealth and succession planning and has worked in the Cayman Islands, Jersey and the Isle of Man.

Before rejoining Walkers, he led the Private Client and Trust practice at another offshore law firm and acted as in-house counsel to Standard Bank’s Wealth Investment Group in Jersey.

Mr. Pytches advises institutional trustees and private clients on all aspects of Cayman and BVI wealth structuring, including the formation, administration and restructuring of trusts and foundations, charitable and philanthropic ventures, and wills and succession planning. He advises trustees on the exercise of their powers and assists them with complex decision making.