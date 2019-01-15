HSM donates furniture

Law firm HSM has donated office furniture to several charities.

The Family Resource Centre received a full desk set with joining desks, a filing cabinet and bookshelf recently, after its recent move to a new location in George Town.

One Dog at a Time collected two large filing cabinets, which volunteer Paula Wythe said are ideal for storing away pet products such as shampoos, brushes, medications and more.

The Frances Bodden Children’s Home selected a large desk for its facility in West Bay.

Several years ago, HSM donated desks to Her Majesty’s Northward Prison for their F Wing, an enhanced living space for selected inmates.

“We are always looking for opportunities to support our community and what better way to start the New Year than helping these charities improve their daily operations,” said HSM Managing Partner, Huw Moses OBE.