Dog charity sponsors car boot sale

One Dog At a Time is encouraging people whose homes, garages or cars are overstuffed with things they no longer need to lend a hand to the canine support agency.

The charity is sponsoring a car boot sale from 7-10 a.m. Saturday.

The cost is $25 per car, with all proceeds going to help rescue and provide medical care for dogs and pups from the pound, as well as assisting with vetting and rehoming surrendered and found dogs. The event is to be held at Kensington House on Dr. Roy’s Drive, downtown. Sellers are encouraged to set up in the solar panel-covered parking lot.