YMCA hosts Leaders for Youth Conference this weekend

The YMCA’s 4th Annual Leaders for Youth Conference is set to kick off on Saturday, Jan. 19 at St. Ignatius Catholic School Hall.

The official opening takes place in the school hall at 8:30 a.m. with Joel Francis of the Ministry of Youth and Sports delivering his remarks on behalf of the ministry.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Special Forces,” described as “battling to inspire the full potential within our youth.” The day will train youth workers involved with the YMCA’s programs on topics such as developing the character of teens, charting the course for high school clubs, overcoming challenging behaviors, discovering your inner child and understanding children’s temperaments.

Over 100 youth workers will be undergoing training during the two-day conference.

The conference will welcome oversea presenters from Y’s partners in Petersburg and Westfield, New Jersey, in leading many of the sessions. In addition, several local presenters have prepared a variety of topics to go along with the theme “Special Forces.”