Spring clean yer kilts, fluff yer sporran and practice the Gay Gordons dance because the Burns Supper is coming.

Preparations are under way for the 4th annual Burns Supper as Jasmine invites you to an evening of fun and tradition on Jan. 25 at Grand Old House.

Last year’s celebration of the life of Robbie Burns attracted over 100 more guests than in previous years and word has spread: it is an evening not to be missed. Set in the beautiful grounds of Grand Old House, the event greets you with a Burns Cocktail while you socialize and catch up with friends. As you take your seats in preparation for a fabulous dinner, Sam Cornish is busy cleaning out his pipes ready for the traditional “piping in of the Haggis” – usually an Oscar-winning performance! To those of you who remember Dr. Colin Manson reciting the “Tam O’Shanter” Burns poem two years ago, be thankful you are not the Haggis.

Traditional speeches follow a fabulous meal. “The Toast to the Lassies” will be delivered by a visiting family member of the Carmichael Clan and replied to by a very familiar face. “The Immortal Memory” will be a spellbinding oration on the life of Burns and will certainly be remembered for its unique rendition.

In between the speeches, there will be musical and dancing entertainment.

Once the formalities come to a close, floor space is cleared and the dancing begins. If Scottish dancing is new to you or you have two left feet, never fear – no experience is necessary as the very able leader will guide you through every step.

If you need a break between the dances, the garden will be set up as a lounge area where you can enjoy a wee dram and smoke a cigar. As the evening draws to a close, a rousing rendition of Auld Lang Syne, led by the piper, will be sung by all.

The life of Robbie Burns is celebrated worldwide, though not many can boast having attended a Burns Night while oceanside in the Caribbean. Famed for his colorful life, poetry and music, Robbie had a keen eye for the ladies and fathered 12 children. His short life came to an end at the age of 37. Exhaustion maybe?

Robert Burns

Robert Burns was a Scottish poet and lyricist. He is widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland and a pioneer of the Romantic movement. After his death, he became a great source of inspiration to the founders of both liberalism and socialism, and a cultural icon in Scotland and among the Scottish diaspora around the world. In 2009, he was chosen as the greatest Scot by the Scottish public in a vote run by Scottish television channel STV.

As well as making original compositions, Burns also collected folk songs from across Scotland, often revising or adapting them. His poem (and song) “Auld Lang Syne” is often sung at Hogmanay (the last day of the year).

This formal, black tie Burns Night event is $150 per person and includes a welcome cocktail, traditional dinner including wine and whisky, and lots of dancing. To secure your reservation, contact 945-7447, or email [email protected] Tables of 10 or 12 are available. All proceeds from this event support the free palliative and hospice services provided by Jasmine, formally Cayman HospiceCare. These services are available to anyone living in the community with a chronic or end-of-life illness.