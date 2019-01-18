Are you looking for something fun to do with the family while getting them out into the fresh air? The Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park has just the answer when it hosts its annual Family Fun Day, in partnership with the Garden Club of Grand Cayman.

On Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., it is only $5 entrance fee for adults and free for children 12-and-under to attend the Botanic Park’s event. Those who have gone before know what’s in store, but here is the lowdown for newbies.

There will be free tours, items on sale and activities running all day to keep everyone occupied. Kids will love the games, crafts and magic show on offer while the parents shop for plants and baked goods. When you are feeling peckish, you can buy a plate of local food and wash it down with beverages on sale.

Once you’ve regained your strength, it is time to tour some of the most beautiful flora on Grand Cayman’s landscape. Follow the Butterfly Trail, take a leisurely stroll through the Heritage Garden and whatever you do, do not miss the Blue Iguana Habitat, home to the extraordinary creatures that are indigenous only to the Cayman Islands.

Beyond the collection of entrance fees, any money raised by the tombola (lucky dip) and bake sale will go toward the new Children’s Garden, which will also be home to some nature-based activities on the day.

Live music courtesy of Isadora Ferrao runs from noon to 2 p.m. on the Visitor Centre’s back patio and Eden Hurlstone of One World Entertainment will provide music on the Colour Garden Lawn Area throughout the day.

QEII Botanic Park

When Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II opened Grand Cayman’s Botanic Park in 1994, only the Woodland Trail was complete. In the ensuing years, the grounds have grown and developed into the full fledged world-class facility that is operating today.

The Botanic Park is owned jointly by the Cayman Islands Government and the National Trust for the Cayman Islands, a nonprofit statutory body dedicated to preserving natural environments and places of historic significance in the Cayman Islands for present and future generations.

The Botanic Park is located in the district of North Side on Frank Sound Road.

For more information about the park, visit www.botanic-park.ky, email [email protected] or call 947-9462.