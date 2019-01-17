Shakespeare’s tragedy of “Antony and Cleopatra” is a bit of a somber way to open Culture at the Cinema’s 2019 season, however the choice may be forgiven, considering the rave reviews this particular production has won from critics.

Camana Bay Cinema will be screening the play on Saturday at 8 p.m. with the usual caveat that only 18 and older can attend.

The live recording from the National Theatre sees Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo playing the Bard’s famous fated couple in his great tragedy of politics, passion and power.

Story

Caesar and his assassins are dead. General Mark Antony now rules alongside his fellow defenders of Rome. But at the fringes of a war-torn empire, the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra and Mark Antony have fallen fiercely in love. In a tragic fight between devotion and duty, obsession becomes a catalyst for war.

Director Simon Godwin returns to National Theatre Live screens, following previous broadcasts of “Twelfth Night,” “Man and Superman” and “The Beaux’ Stratagem.”

Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Nathaniel Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes is an English actor, film producer and director. He trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art between 1983 and 1985 and began his career at the Open Air Theatre, Regent’s Park and also at the National Theatre before achieving prominence at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Fiennes’s portrayal of Nazi war criminal Amon Göth in “Schindler’s List” (1993) earned him nominations for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor, and he won the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

His performance as Count Almásy in “The English Patient” (1996) garnered him a second Academy Award nomination, for Best Actor, as well as BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations. Fiennes is also known for his roles in major film franchises such as the “Harry Potter” film series (2005–2011), in which he played Lord Voldemort, and the James Bond series, in which he has played Gareth Mallory/M, starting with the 2012 film “Skyfall.”

Sophie Okonedo

Sophie Okonedo, CBE, is an English film, theater and television actress, who trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Her breakthrough performance came in 2004, when she co-starred in the film “Hotel Rwanda” as Tatiana Rusesabagina, the wife of Rwandan hotel manager and humanitarian Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed by American actor Don Cheadle.

On stage, Okonedo starred as Cressida in the 1999 Royal National Theatre production of “Troilus and Cressida.” She made her Broadway debut in the 2014 revival of “A Raisin in the Sun” and received a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play and won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her portrayal of Ruth Younger.

Reviews of ‘Antony and Cleopatra’

“Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo dazzle.” – Financial Times

“Spectacular. Go and see it.” – The Times

“An outstanding production.” – Observer

“Slick, stylish and action-packed.” – Time Out

Tickets for Culture at the Cinema are $40 and include a glass of bubbly. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Only 18 and older will be admitted. For more information and upcoming screenings, visit www.bigscreen.ky.