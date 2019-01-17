‘Something to Wine About’ demystifies wine with comedy

Are you one of those people who wants to order wine for dinner but feels intimidated by your lack of knowledge on the subject?

Do you start babbling when the sommelier approaches your table?

Does the conundrum of whether you swirl first and then taste or taste first then swirl have your knickers in a twist?

The world of wine can be an overwhelming one, yet you should not let your insecurities stop you from enjoying all it has to offer.

The Kimpton Seafire + Spa is endeavoring to clear up the mystery of it all by presenting an evening with Laurie Forster, The Standup Sommelier, on Saturday evening.

“Something to Wine About” is a one-hour original comedy show and wine tasting that includes audience participation, unlike any other wine tasting you’ve experienced. Award-winning sommelier and comedian Forster has taken the enjoyment of wine to a whole new level and now brings her live stage show to The Beach Deck (formerly Tiki Beach). Not only will she have you laughing out loud with her outlandish comedy and playful audience participation, but you will actually walk away knowing more about wine and feeling more confident about what you already know.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m. This is a great night for friends to get together and have a giggle with a glass of wine in hand – it doesn’t get any better than that.

Forster is a sommelier, author, TV personality and comedian. Her edgy approach to demystifying wine caught the eye of major networks and led her to guest appearances on FOX Morning News, “Martha Stewart” and ABC News at Noon. She has performed her comedic wine tasting at the Carolines on Broadway, DC IMPROV, Caesars Atlantic City, Broadway Comedy Club, Harrah’s Casino and was one of the headlining shows for this year’s HBO Women in Comedy Festival.

Tickets are $59.98 and include Laurie Forster’s show, wine tasting, light fare and unlimited laughs. Get tickets on www.eventbrite.com.