It has long been accepted that giving a child the gift of music can improve their learning skills in other school subjects, particularly mathematics.

The Cayman Youth Orchestra is a newly created orchestral group that is committed to offering children in Cayman, aged 8-18, the opportunity to practice and advance their musical abilities.

On Wednesday at 7 p.m., the orchestra will be giving its inaugural concert at the ARC in Camana Bay and music lovers are encouraged to come out and support its members.

Started by Ian Emerson and a small team of committed others, the Cayman Youth Orchestra currently consists of two smaller orchestras: The String Studio for beginners and the String Ensemble for more advanced musicians. The orchestras comprise 73 musicians in total, with 22 in the studio group and 51 in the ensemble. Both orchestras will be performing a range of pieces by composers such as Vivaldi, Tchaikovsky and Bach at the concert and organizers are excited to have solos from Eva Muspratt and Cayman’s current Young Musician of the Year, Johnathon Bedasse on the menu.

The young musicians are excited about this opportunity to show off their hard work and the team behind them is just as excited to celebrate the children’s achievements so far and continue planning for their future growth. The concert is free to the public, and is a fantastic opportunity for the Cayman community to see some of the amazing musical talent possessed by local students.

The mission of the Cayman Youth Orchestra is to offer the youth of Cayman an opportunity for cultural and personal growth through symphonic music, in an inclusive, supportive and enriching environment.

Members are musicians from six different educational institutions on the island, including Cayman International School, John Gray High School, St. Ignatius Catholic School, Cayman Prep and High School, Triple C School, and home schooled students. The orchestra is currently focused on the string sections and hopes to expand to include other orchestral sections in the relatively near future. This opportunity is open to all of Cayman’s young musicians and offers a chance for young people to not only practice their musical skills, but to get to know others from around the island and create connections that will extend beyond the practice room.

The String Studio rehearses from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Church of God and the String Ensemble from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays at St. Ignatius School. Any musicians interested in joining can email [email protected] for more information.