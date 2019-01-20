Governor to accompany government officials at financial services meetings

Governor Martyn Roper is scheduled to travel to New York on Monday to attend a series of events with U.S. financial services associations, including Cayman Finance’s breakfast briefing on Tuesday.

Mr. Roper will join Premier Alden McLaughlin, Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers, Attorney General Samuel Bulgin and Cayman Islands Monetary Authority Managing Director Cindy Scotland.

The Cayman Finance breakfast briefing will provide attendees with an overview of the industry, including a review of 2018 and a look forward to 2019.

Following the breakfast briefing, the governor will attend a roundtable event on reinsurance, also hosted by Cayman Finance.

The delegation for this event will be made up of a small number of representatives from Cayman Finance member firms and reinsurers from the U.S. market, as well as other reinsurance stakeholders.

“I was very pleased to be invited to attend Cayman Finance’s meetings in New York. In my short time in Cayman I have already heard so much about the efficiency and professionalism of the Financial Services industry and its global impact. I welcome Cayman Finance’s proactive approach to collaborating with government in order to achieve lasting success for the industry,” Mr. Roper said of the upcoming meetings.

“The U.K. continues to work closely with the Cayman Islands Government to ensure that the industries’ interests are protected. I hope by attending the New York meetings I can help to demonstrate my personal support for the industry and also that of the United Kingdom.”

The Cayman Finance breakfast is scheduled to be held from 8-10 a.m. Monday at the Harvard Club of New York City. For more information, email [email protected]