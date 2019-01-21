Mistletoe party raises $5,000 for Lions cancer initiatives

A Mistletoe all-white Christmas party held by Amicus Group at Abacus restaurant raised $5,000 for the Lions Club of Grand Cayman.

The funds will go toward the club’s prostate, colon and pediatric cancer initiatives.

“Each year our Club continues to partner with the community to raise funds, bring awareness, provide free PSA testing and donate to the cancer establishments here within the Cayman Islands,” said Stephen Best, president of the Lions Club.

As a way to give back to the community, each year the Mistletoe party organizers select a local charity to which it makes a donation.

The fundraising event, a glitzy affair hosted by Abacus restaurant in Camana Bay, was a whirlwind of socializing, tastes and sounds. Now in its 11th year, the Mistletoe event continues to attract hundreds of seasonal supporters.

Mistletoe organizer Mark Connolly said the group is happy to support the Lions Club and community.

“As a cancer survivor, I know only too well the importance of support, especially financial, as cancer treatment costs are astronomical. To receive such support from a long-standing event is indeed an honor, and we are so grateful to receive these funds,” said Lions member Deborah Ebanks.

Ms. Ebanks and Mr. Best recently accepted the donation check from Max Mueri, son of Abacus co-owner Marcus Mueri.

The Lions Club of Grand Cayman meet on the first and third Thursday of the month at the Lions Community Centre.