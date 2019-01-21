Police warn of scam using premier’s identity

The Financial Crime Unit of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has received reports of an attempted scam using an account that impersonates Premier Alden McLaughlin. A similar scam recently targeted the identity of Cayman governor Martyn Roper.

The RCIPS said that the fraudulent account, which uses messaging application WhatsApp, has been claiming to negotiate an investment deal with the International Monetary Fund. The account has attempted to solicit the yuan equivalent of US$45,000 to be sent to a Chinese lobbyist firm.

The Financial Crime Unit reminded the public not to communicate with accounts they may suspect as fraudulent and to be wary of any solicitations for financial details or donations made via WhatsApp or any other social media network. If a member of the public receives that kind of solicitation, they can contact the Financial Crime Unit by emailing [email protected]