Taste of Cayman postponed until April

Organizers of the Taste of Cayman say that bad weather this week is forcing them to postpone this Saturday’s event until April 6.

In a news release from Tower, the event organizer, officials cited “severe weather” as the reason for rescheduling the one-day concert and food celebration, now in its 31st year. Officials said they could only recall Taste of Cayman being postponed one other time due to weather, and were not sure what year that occurred.

“A high likelihood of heavy rain and high winds,” is predicted, the release said, “both this week and on the day of the event.”

Forecasts for Saturday vary, with the chances of rain ranging from 25 percent to 60 percent depending upon the source. The chance of rain from Tuesday through Friday is between 10 percent and 20 percent according to most forecasts. Winds of anywhere between 14 and 21 miles per hour are predicted Saturday.

But, organizers said, higher winds are predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday (20-25 mph) and are prohibitive to setting up the tents and other structures used on the festival grounds, which have to be constructed days in advance. They said the health and safety of workers was the most important concern in making the decision to postpone the event.

“We had already begun site set-up,” Tower managing director Lynne Byles said in a statement. “However, the forecasted weather would make it unsafe for our set-up crew this week, as well as for all our guests on the day of the event. Safety must always come first.

“We did not make this decision lightly and are obviously disappointed,” she added. “Our ticket sales are the strongest they’ve ever been, and so we know that all of Cayman were looking forward to it too.”

Simply Queen, a tribute band due to headline Taste of Cayman, has agreed to play the event in April, officials said, which will still be held on the Festival Green at Camana Bay. Taste of Cayman admission tickets and food and drink tickets that have already been purchased will be valid for the new event date.

Ticket holders who want a refund can request one between Jan. 22 and Feb. 4. Ticket holders who purchased in person should email [email protected] for further instructions. If tickets were purchased online, email [email protected]

Ticket holders may find some consolation in a discount being offered by the Cancer Society’s Nationwide Stride Against Cancer for its half and quarter marathon races taking place Sunday, starting at 6 a.m. Race organizers said those who show a Taste of Cayman ticket will get $5 off the $30 registration fee. The races begin at Public Beach. Registration is required before race day.