Occasional cloudy skies and windy weather in Cayman late on Sunday night did not deter sky watchers from gazing upward to view and photograph the super blood wolf moon eclipse.

The rare celestial event, which occurs when sunlight passing through the Earth’s atmosphere lights up the moon and seems to turn it red, was visible in North and South America, western Africa, and in parts of Europe.

In the Cayman Islands, the partial eclipse began at 10:33 p.m., with the total eclipse beginning at 11:41 p.m. It was at its maximum at 12:12 p.m.

The eclipse’s name derives from three factors – it is the year’s first full moon (wolf moon), the moon is at its closest distance to the Earth (super moon), and a total lunar eclipse which makes the moon appear red (blood moon).