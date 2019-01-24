Time to don your fanciest chapeau and head to Grand Old House for the annual Hatitude brunch, being held on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This stylish fundraiser for the National Trust, which is a family-friendly event, is a wonderfully social affair and allows guests to put their best hats forward.

The theme for this year’s brunch is “Birds of a Feather.” Attendees are invited to draw inspiration from wild birds – from the splendor of the Cayman parrot to the elegance of the great blue heron and the spirited rooster – when selecting or creating hats and attire.

Highlights of the afternoon include a full brunch menu by Grand Old House and unlimited bubbles, courtesy of Jacques Scott. There will also be the “Most Hatitude” male, female and kid’s competition, a rum-tasting bar and cigar lounge, as well as the Little Hatitude kids’ crafts corner and a raffle.

Proceeds from Hatitude, the National Trust’s largest fundraising event of the year, will enable the Trust to continue its work to protect Cayman’s natural environment. The cash also goes toward preserving buildings of historic importance, and providing hikes, tours, workshops and activities for visitors, residents and local students.

Interesting hat facts

London black taxis are made tall so that a gentleman can ride in them without taking off a top hat.

The earliest record of hat-wearing comes from a cave at Lussac-les-Châteaux in central France. The rock drawings there are 15,000 years old and we’ve been putting things on our heads ever since.

In the middle of 19th century, baseball umpires wore top hats during the game.

White tall chef hats (known as toques) traditionally have 100 pleats to represent the hundred ways an egg can be prepared.

Panama hats are actually made in Ecuador.

In Fargo, North Dakota, there is a law stating that one may be jailed for wearing a hat while dancing, or even for wearing a hat to a function where dancing is taking place.

The bowler hat, symbol of the City of London commuter, began life as a riding helmet. It was designed in 1849 by the London hatmakers Thomas and William Bowler as a tough, low-rise hat to protect mounted gamekeepers from low-hanging branches. Its practicality and strength made it the hat of choice for American cowboys, who knew it as the derby. After British railway workers wore it in Peru and Bolivia in the ‘20s, Quechua and Aymara women adopted it as part of their national dress, renaming it the bombin.

The smallest hat worn by men was from the 18th century and it was a small tricorn hat with dimensions of two inches by four inches and it was worn on the top of the wig.

Men’s hats were taxed in the U.K. from 1784 to 1811. The tax payable depended on the price of the hat.

In the time of Elizabeth I, everyone over the age of 7 other than lords, ladies and knights, had to wear a flat cap on Sundays and holidays.

The Trilby hat takes its name from George du Maurier’s 1894 novel “Trilby.” Such a hat was worn in the first London stage production of the book.

A milliner makes or sells women’s hats. A maker of men’s hats is a hatter.

Tickets for Hatitude are $135 (National Trust members), $165 (non-members) and $45 (kids ages 3 to 12), and can be purchased at the National Trust’s Cayman Nature Store on South Church Street. For further information or to reserve tickets, email [email protected], or call 749-1121.