Governor Martyn Roper’s appointment confirmed

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has confirmed that Governor Martyn Roper, who arrived in the Cayman Islands in an interim capacity in October last year, will remain as governor for a full four-year term.

According to a press release issued Thursday evening, the FCO confirmed Governor Roper’s appointment following a “recruitment competition.”

Following the confirmation, Mr. Roper said in the release, “Lissie and I are thrilled that my position here has now been confirmed. Over the next four years I plan to continue my work strengthening ties between the Cayman Islands and the United Kingdom and helping to ensure that the territory continues to flourish. The UK/Cayman relationship remains strong and close collaboration across a range of areas is showing real results. Local talent and knowledge combined with areas of UK expertise is a powerful combination.”

Governor Roper described the decision by the Cayman Islands and the U.K. to jointly purchase and operate a new helicopter for search and rescue, disaster relief and law enforcement operations as an example of that collaboration.

Mr. Roper noted that ties between Cayman and the U.K. were also evidenced earlier this week when the governor joined Premier Alden McLaughlin and a delegation from the Cayman Islands in New York to support the local financial services industry.

He said his office is also coordinating new U.K. involvement in policy areas, including Customs and Border Control, the training of the members of the new Asylum Appeals Tribunal, child safeguarding, work to combat sham marriages and support to the new Coastguard.

“There is much that I hope to achieve as Governor. I have listened carefully and learnt a lot about the successes of the Islands and the many concerns people have on a range of issues,” he said. “I would like to thank everyone for their patience and support during these last few months of uncertainty over my position. I am greatly looking forward to the opportunities and challenges ahead and to finally being able to unpack properly.”

The governor had been active on social media since his arrival, adding an Instagram account to his existing Twitter and Facebook accounts recently, saying he wishes to be as accessible as possible.

He said in the statement, “Being appointed Governor creates a unique and special bond with the people of these Islands. I will do my utmost to support our prosperity and security, defending the Cayman Islands’ interests and ensuring its views are fully understood and explained to the UK Government.”