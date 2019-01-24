Missing man spotted two weeks ago

Police say Eral Keith Whitely, 72, who has reportedly been missing since Christmas, was spotted in the vicinity of Seymour Road in George Town about two weeks ago. There have been no confirmed sightings of him since, according to police.

A family member of Mr. Whitely reported him missing, having not seen him since Christmas.

According to a police spokesman, subsequent inquiries by detectives revealed that he had been seen at a New Year’s party with friends and then later walking on Seymour Road about two weeks ago.

Police also released more photographs of Mr. Whitely in the hope that members of the public will come forward and report to police if they see him.

He is described as being of slim build, dark complexion, bald, and about 5 feet, 10 inches in height. He typically wears baseball caps and glasses.

Police said there are indications that he may have been sleeping in abandoned vehicles.

“The Police are concerned for Mr. Whitely’s welfare and are conducting urgent enquiries in an effort to locate him,” the RCIPS said in a statement.

Anyone with information on Mr. Whitely’s whereabouts, or who believes they may have seen him, is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.