New Sister Islands commander seeks more police presence

The new police area commander appointed to the Sister Islands says he would like to see a larger police presence on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

Acting Inspector Kevin Bogle began his duties as the islands’ new commander last week. He succeeds Inspector Andre Tahal in the role. Inspector Tahal has returned to policing duties on Grand Cayman.

The RCIPS stated that Mr. Bogle had initially identified that an increased police presence on both islands was his first objective, with a special focus on schools. Additional priorities include addressing antisocial behavior, including the use and sale of drugs, and speeding as well as other traffic violations in school zones and residential areas.

“I am firm in the enforcement of the law, but at the same time, I strive to be sensitive to the traditions and customs of a small community,” Mr. Bogle said in an RCIPS press release announcing his appointment.

“Communication is the key to a successful relationship with the public, and I am eager to build partnerships with all groups on the Sister Islands. The safety of the public and the fight against crime is everybody’s business, therefore, it is my goal to get to know everyone on the islands as much as possible,” he added.

He said he is reaching out to residents and business owners to meet them on an individual basis and understand their concerns and priorities.

According to the RCIPS, Acting Inspector Bogle has 22 years of policing experience and has been with the police service in the Cayman Islands since 2006. He has moved over from the Community Policing Department where he was the sergeant in charge of George Town.

“The Senior Command Team felt that A/Insp. Bogle’s range of experience and proven abilities suited him to the important post of Sister Islands’ Area Commander, to which he has been appointed for a minimum of two years,” the RCIPS stated in the release.

He is taking the first few weeks of his tenure “to conduct a thorough assessment of policing coverage and performance, and will be examining the current shift schedule in order to ensure better police availability,” the statement continued.

Anyone who would like to contact or meet Acting Inspector Bogle is invited to call the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331.