Broadway is back! Cayman Arts Festival hails return of New York Cabaret Night

The Cayman Arts Festival is known for bringing extraordinary talents to the Cayman Islands for its annual events.

The likes of jazz prodigy Joey Alexander; Official Harpist to the Prince of Wales, Catrin Finch; and cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who played at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, have all graced the local stage. Residents have been treated to some amazing performances from internationally regarded musicians and singers for a very affordable price.

From Feb. 5 to 9, lovers of music will once again be treated to a wide variety of artists as part of the Extra Cayman Arts Festival. Here are the offerings on the schedule.

Sips & Sounds with The Island Brass Quintet

Feb. 5 @ Westin hotel and spa ballroom

6 p.m.

Sips & Sounds pairs the social qualities of a cocktail party with fabulous music. The Island Brass Quintet brings together over a century of combined experience from the wonderful world of brass ensemble music. Prepare to be taken on an entertaining journey with some musical treats from the ages. The program will include, among others, a selection from the Baroque and Renaissance era as well as more modern pieces including Bizet, Gilbert and Sullivan, Gershwin, The Fosse Brothers and more. Musicians are: Charity Epp (tuba); Vito Biliti (trombone); Reid McNeal (French Horn); Francis Donoghue (trumpet) and Keith Millar (trumpet).

Tickets are US$35 for adults (including a glass of wine); US$15 for students.

Nick Cartledge Flute Recital

Feb. 7 @ Camana Bay Cinema on Market St.

6 p.m.

Nick Cartledge is regarded as one of the most versatile flute players of his generation, having won outstanding reviews for his solo performances in classical, jazz, pop and commercial music. He studied the flute at the Royal College of Music in London with Susan Milan, winning a dozen awards in his time there. In 1996, he graduated with first class honors, having made his Wigmore Hall debut. That same year, he became the first flautist to win the Royal Over-Seas League music competition. He was also awarded the Tagore Gold Medal (the Royal College’s highest honor). Nick plays a 14 carat rose gold flute handmade by Brannen Brothers in Boston.

Tickets are US$40 for adults; US$15 for students.

CAF & Jubilate After School Programs

Feb. 8 @ CI Baptist Church, Pedro Castle Road

6 p.m.

For this event, Cayman Arts Festival and Jubilate will showcase students from their After School Programmes. The two organizations are partnering for the first time, moving toward what will hopefully become a very strong artistic collaboration.

Jubilate is a social outreach nonprofit after-school program inspired by El Sistema. Its mission is to empower Caymanian children from Government primary schools with confidence and skills through education in music, building an orchestra, instilling good citizenship based on Christian ideals and encouraging excellence in academics. Jubilate’s vision is to inspire these children to excel in all that they do so that they will become productive, contributing members of the Cayman Islands community. Forty-three students ages 7 to 11 from almost all Government primary schools are enrolled in this daily program. Jubilate is in its third year and offers music lessons, academic assistance, and life skills. Opportunities for public performances and involvement in community enriching activities are always welcome. Jubilate’s doors are always open for volunteers, guest speakers and guest musicians.

Entry is free.

New York Cabaret Night

Feb. 9 @ Grand Cayman Marriott hotel ballroom

6:30 p.m.

After their great success during the 2018 Cayman Arts Festival, and in response to numerous requests for their return, KT Sullivan and her friends from New York – Natalie Douglas, Jon Weber, Marissa Mulder and Danny Bacher – will be here for another evening of great music.

KT Sullivan was named artistic director of The Mabel Mercer Foundation in 2012. She starred in the Broadway revival of “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” and headlined for almost two decades in The Oak Room of The Algonquin Hotel. One of the shows she created, “Rhyme, Women, and Song” was presented on PBS’s WNET 13 and her award winning Sondheim show with Jeff Harnar was filmed for PBS from the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. She was twice named one of The Top 100 Irish Americans by Irish America Magazine.

Natalie Douglas was called “a true force of nature” and “in a league of her own” by Clive Davis of The Times (UK), in two five-star reviews. She is a Nightlife, two-time Backstage Bistro and ten-time MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs) Award winner and recipient of the Donald F. Smith and Margaret Whiting Awards from the Mabel Mercer Foundation. Natalie’s portrait also hangs on the legendary Birdland Jazz Club Wall of Fame.

Jon Weber is a jazz pianist who has recorded and toured all over the world, winning numerous honors for performance and composition. He has created scores extensively for television since 1987.

Singer and actress Marissa Mulder has performed her shows at the Carlyle, 54 Below, Birdland, The Triad and Joe’s Pub. She is the recipient of two MAC awards, for Major Artist and Recording Of The Year for her show “Tom … in his words, the songs of Tom Waits,” which the New York Times called “far

and away the season’s best cabaret show, everything the genre can be but almost never is.” She is the recipient of the Julie Wilson and Noel Coward Award.

Danny Bacher is a fresh new face on the jazz landscape. His clean, crisp delivery is reminiscent of the true greats in entertainment. An engaging stage presence, a smooth-as-silk voice, and the gift of a storyteller all come together to complete this package. Add to that his saxophone prowess and you have one of the hottest musicians on the scene today.

Tickets are US$50 for adults; US$15 for students.

For more information and to buy tickets online, visit www.caymanartsfestival.com.