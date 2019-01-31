Rum Tails: The waggiest event on the island

Attention, all dog lovers: It is time for the Fourth Annual Rum Tails event, in aid of charity group One Dog At A Time.

Being held on Saturday afternoon between 1 and 4:30 p.m. at Cayman Spirits Company, this event is a must for all dog owners. There will be a dog agility demonstration by Heidi Suarez Rivera, then keen participants will get a chance to have a go themselves for an entry fee of just $5.

Dog washing at the Doggy Hair Salon will be available throughout the day, so why not spruce up your pooch in preparation for the dog show?

The show will have numerous categories, including best toy pooch, best rescue, best trick, best costume, waggiest tail and many more. Dogs can enter one or more categories at the low cost of $5 for each event. There will be certificates and rosettes for the top three dogs within each category and a prize for the winner. A professional photographer will also be on hand to take photos of your best buddy and capture every moment for posterity.

While the dogs are busy, you can take a tour of the Rum Factory and see how your favorite tipple is made.

Barbecue food, homemade cakes and drinks will be available for purchase and all rum tour proceeds on the afternoon will go to the charity. There will also be a variety of pop up shops on site, including Peripheralls and other merchandise stalls for market lovers. Special guest Joe Avery will be the emcee for the day.

One Dog At A Time vice president Caroline Johnston encourages all animal lovers to attend. “If you don’t have your own dog to bring, borrow one,” she says. “Bring a neighbor’s dog or bring a Humane Society dog.

“They will love a day out, they can be pampered at our Doggy Hair Salon and the pups from One Dog At A Time and the Humane Society might find their forever homes, which has happened before at our events.”

All funds raised help the charity rescue and re-home dogs from the streets and from the Department of Agriculture pound. Dogs like Ellie-Pops and Chip are currently seeking their forever home.

Paula Blane, president of the group, says, “In 2018, we saved 270 dogs and we couldn’t do what we do without support from the community. Monies raised last year helped us to open our own store, New 2 U, at JJT Warehouses, Row 2, Unit 2, which is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This year, we are continuing to raise funds for premises to house even more rescued dogs [while] they are [waiting to be] adopted. I urge the public to give us a call or [message] us [through Facebook] if they find a stray. If they are taken to the pound, which happened to many over the Christmas break, the dogs will be euthanized if not claimed.”

Visitors should be aware that parking at the rum distillery is limited, as the event is based in the rear car park, so they may have to park safely on side roads and walk down.

Visit and like www.facebook.com/onedogatatime13 to see the work done by One Dog At A Time and to obtain further details about the event and timings for the day. Alternatively, email [email protected] for additional information. Entry forms will be available on the day, or at various locations around the island before the event. Cayman Spirits Company is located at 65 Bronze Road, George Town.