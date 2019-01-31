The mercury may be diving in Atlanta, Georgia, thanks to a brutal winter storm that just swept across the middle states, but things are heating up in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, site of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams, coming off a controversial match with the New Orleans Saints, thanks to a bad call, are facing the New England Patriots led by the apparently ageless Tom Brady.

The Patriots lead the pack in the NFL for the amount of Super Bowl appearances since its inception, with 10 Super Bowls under their belts and five wins. Although the Rams cannot boast the same kind of stats, they are by no means underdogs going into the biggest game of the season.

Will the Patriots emerge victorious after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 or will the Rams bring the trophy home after last winning it in 2000 (in Atlanta, no less)?

One thing about the Super Bowl is that it brings together hard-core football fans and those who never watch the game for the other 364 days of the year. You do not have to be in the stadium to appreciate the atmosphere – just head to one of the local bars showing it and you will find yourself swept up in the energy.

There are many reasons to watch the Super Bowl. First of all, there is the game itself. Then there is the halftime show, which is a whole ‘nother event unto itself. Remember Katy Perry riding a large tiger into the stadium? Or when Bruce Springsteen slid his way right into the camera lens? How about that jump of Lady Gaga’s or Madonna performing with the energy and agility of someone half her age?

Some halftime shows have been universally praised while others have been gleefully dumped upon by critics and football fans. This year, Maroon 5 is leading the charge for a show that has been mired in controversy, with other artists reportedly declining to perform in support of free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick. During the San Francisco 49ers’ (his team’s) third preseason game in 2016, Kaepernick began to sit during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before games, rather than stand as is customary, as a protest against racial injustice and systematic oppression in the country.

Finally, who can forget the Super Bowl commercials, which are about the priciest 30 seconds that any company will buy in a year? From Doritos to Budweiser, each brand name hopes to make a memorable splash with its clever, funny or profound ad spot. This is probably the only time in the history of television when someone yells, “Hey! Quiet! I’m trying to watch the ads!” In fact, if this is the main reason you tune in for The Big Game, it is highly recommended that you watch it in the comfort of your own home. You will not win any popularity contests at a bar if you spend four hours begging people to shut up during the commercial breaks.

Should you wish to head out and join the crowd, go early. Seats are limited and you will want a good spot in front of a big screen. Multiple bars along West Bay Road such as Legendz, Lone Star, PD’s and Coconut Joe’s will definitely be airing the Super Bowl, with Salty’s in Grand Harbour taking full advantage of its multiple TVs.

The Super Bowl will be aired on CBS at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.