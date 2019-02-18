Security Centre introduces new surveillance device

The Security Centre was unsatisfied with the state of mobile surveillance towers on the market, so it built a new one. That innovation, the Mobile Advanced Security Tower – MAST for short – was deployed at the Super Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier this month as part of the event’s surveillance operations.

The Security Centre is based in Cayman but also has a U.S. headquarters in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Tennessee branch of the company was awarded the contract to work at the Super Bowl, and 10 MAST towers were deployed to help in the overall security and monitoring effort.

“We kind of looked at the existing landscape for mobile video surveillance,” said Stuart Bostock, president of The Security Centre. “Most of the existing systems were trailerized and weren’t aesthetically pleasing. They were very easily tampered with. They could be stolen.”

Mr. Bostock said that the MAST alleviates a lot of the problems with mobile video surveillance technology. They can be set up in 30-40 minutes, and they operate on solar power. The vertical height of the tower also makes them difficult to tamper with from the ground.

The Security Centre first built its MAST towers out of cardboard and then made a plywood version. Finally, the company graduated to a metal prototype. The MAST was first deployed at the Riverbend Music Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in June last year.

That successful deployment led to a contract with the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, and The Security Centre arranged a demonstration at the Peach Drop in Atlanta on New Year’s Eve.

Mr. Bostock said that once the security towers are installed, they can operate in two different modes. One allows the data feed to be pushed to an external command center, and another allows the operators of the feed to control the cameras and break down the data themselves.

In one case, said Mr. Bostock, the MAST cameras were able to focus 1.2 miles into the distance from the hub, and in another, they helped prevent a vehicle theft at the Super Bowl.

The MAST can be deployed at construction sites or large development sites, said Mr. Bostock, and it can be used to provide security at night and also for time-lapse photography at a site.

“The applications are endless in terms of where we put them,” said Mr. Bostock of future applications for the MAST. “Anywhere that eyes are needed on the ground.”