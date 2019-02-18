This year’s Coco Fest attendees helped contribute to a good cause.

Coco Fest, held at Pedro St. James on Feb. 9, helped raise more than $1,400 for the local branch of Meals on Wheels, according to organizers. More than two dozen vendors attended the event, designed to promote the resurgence of the Cayman coconut industry.

Attendees were able to buy foods, beauty products and household items, such as cleaning brushes made from coconut husk. Close to 2,300 people attended the festival, organizers said.

“The support was extraordinary this year. I think that we have grown [in] leaps and bounds,” said Debbie Bodden, the operations manager of Pedro St. James, in a press release.

“From Grace Coconut Water and Pepsi, who are always willing to assist the community, Red Cross representatives looking after our patrons and vendors, to additional guards on loan by The Security Centre and support by officers of the RCIPS, we are truly grateful.”

Children who attended the festival were treated to cultural demonstrations on how to make a smoke pot and coconut husk sailboats by members of the Cayman Catboat Club. Artisan Carmen Conolly demonstrated her skill with coconut frond art and showed how to scrub a floor with a coconut husk.

Grace Coconut Water and Cayman Spirits Company created a new cocktail called the Cocohito, which was sold for $5, with $2 of each sale going directly to Meals on Wheels.

“We were happy to partner with Pedro St. James and Grace products this year to help for a charitable cause,” said Sarita Singh, the events coordinator for Cayman Spirits Company. “The proceeds from our specialty drink was a smashing success and we raised $500 to donate to Meals on Wheels.”

Erin Bodden, general manager of Meals on Wheels, was excited to be a part of Coco Fest.

“Coco Fest is a fantastic family event that embodies our Caymanian culture and heritage,” she said. “We were grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the event this year, where we could engage with attendees and educate them about our complimentary meal delivery service to 230-plus seniors across Grand Cayman. Thanks to the generous donation from the entry fees and the signature cocktail, we are another step closer to our 2019 funding requirements.”