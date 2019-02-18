Cayman attorney Natasha Hernandez is one of many KAABOO Cayman attendees who was sorry she waited to buy her pass for the event and ended up paying more.

She said she will not be doing that for the next installment of the festival.

“I’ll be sure to get a ticket as soon as they’re posted,” Ms. Hernandez said.

She will not have to wait long.

Jason Felts, chief brand and marketing officer for KAABOO said on Sunday that dates for the 2020 festival will likely be announced in the coming days – he anticipates it will be in February once more – and tickets may become available even sooner, with pass holders from this year getting first dibs.

“Those who attended will get an advanced opportunity,” Mr. Felts said. “They should look out for an email this week.”

An early batch of “blind” tickets for general entry were offered for $150 when KAABOO Cayman was first announced last year but the acts performing were not yet known. Those passes quickly sold out. As the year progressed, prices incrementally increased. Those who bought passes on the KAABOO website in the final weeks leading up to the concert paid $333.

The artist lineup for the festival will not come until later in the year.

Organizers initially committed to mounting the festival for three years. With the success of the inaugural event, many are anticipating it may extend beyond that.

During Duran Duran’s performance, which capped the second day of the two-day festival, lead singer Simon Le Bon – who was later seen in photos enjoying Cayman’s Seven Mile Beach – tapped into that sentiment early in the set.

“First year?” he said. “I hope it goes forever and ever and ever.”