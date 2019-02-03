Cayman Economic Outlook nets new lead sponsor

The Cayman Economic Outlook forum has a new group in charge.

Royal Fidelity Merchant Bank & Trust Limited announced Friday that it will be the title sponsor for the 2019 Cayman Economic Outlook Conference, previously run by Fidelity Bank.

The conference will be held on Feb. 28 at the Kimpton Seafire, and its theme will be titled, “Dynamic New World: Braving the Turmoil.” Michael Anderson, the president of Royal Fidelity, spoke briefly about the Cayman Economic Outlook at a press conference at The Brasserie on Friday morning.

“Royal Fidelity has been a sponsor of this event since its inception about 16 years ago, but we were just a co-sponsor,” he said. “Fidelity had been the lead sponsor for that period. Royal Fidelity is anticipating entering the Cayman market this year, and Fidelity Group has decided we should take over the conference this year. We also run the same conference in the Bahamas and have for the last five years.”

Economist Noreena Hertz, the best-selling author of “The Silent Takeover, IOU: The Debt Threat” and “Eyes Wide Open,” will be the keynote speaker at the Cayman Economic Outlook conference.

Other speakers will include Ian Goldin, professor of Globalization and Development at the University of Oxford; Andreas Eckstrom, a digital revolution journalist; biotechnology futurist Jamie Metzl and professional surfer Mark Mathews. Mr. Anderson said speakers will address the impact of nationalism on economies around the world and the integration of healthcare and technology, among other subjects.

“The conference is a full-day event. It’s suitable for virtually everybody,” Mr. Anderson said. “It’s an amazing social networking opportunity. … And afterwards, there’s a great cocktail party.”

Dart, Fidelity, Yello Media Group, PwC and the Cayman Utility Company are among the conference’s sponsors, and a few representatives spoke Friday about what the conference means to them.

“There’s so many conferences on the circuit these days, but this is really a must-attend event,” said Chris Duggan, Dart’s vice president of business development.

“That’s certainly why Dart continues to be delighted to be a part of it. It’s really an amazing conference and we commit continued support to the event for years to come.”

“It’s a pleasure to be part of this event,” said Eileen Keens, marketing manager for Yello Media Group. “This is actually our fourth year. We are delighted. We actually got approached to support many causes and many different platforms, and we always choose every year to come back to this conference.”

Conference registration is open with early bird rates running through Feb. 14. Further details are available through rfceo.ky.