Academy Sports Club leases Triple C field

Academy Sports Club has signed a lease with Triple C School for the use of the field where the club conducts various developmental programs for footballers from children to adults.

The club has used the property off Outpost Street, George Town since the late 1990s for its training facility and clubhouse.

The long-term agreement was formalized by members of the Academy Board of Directors and representatives of Triple C School in November.

For more information about Academy Sports Club, email [email protected]