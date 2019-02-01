Paddle boarders off Public Beach require rescue

Two paddle boarders off West Bay Public Beach required assistance Thursday evening when they began drifting out to sea and had difficulty returning to shore.

The boarders were able to contact police for assistance via mobile phone around 7 p.m. and were instructed to turn on the phone’s flashlight to assist officers in locating them.

Officers with the Joint Marine Unit aboard the vessel M/V Typhoon were able to locate them and transport them safely to shore.

“This incident shows how easily one can get into a dangerous situation while participating in water-related activities, even something like paddle boarding,” said RCIPS officer Brad Ebanks.

“That’s why it is always advisable to carry some means of communication with you as this is one of the tools that will help ensure your safety.”