Dozens of volunteers turned out Saturday to clear an area of land earmarked for a community park in central George Town.

The park was littered with debris, undergrowth, chicken coops and broken playground equipment Thursday. With the help of around 75 volunteers, it has been transformed into a blank canvas, which the community will help determine how to fill.

Government acquired the small park and an adjoining piece of overgrown land in Scranton at the end of last year. Now Kenneth Bryan, the legislator for Central George Town, is leading a community effort to help make the most of the location.

“The dream is starting to come true,” Mr. Bryan said Monday, as he surveyed the cleared land.

“The overall goal of the cleanup was to get people inspired. People are starting to buy into the vision of the park and really see what it can be.”

Wielding rakes, machetes and trash cans, the small army of volunteers hacked through the undergrowth and cleared trash from the site Saturday. Local businesses donated heavy equipment to assist with the clearing, which continues this week.

Mr. Bryan said he was “ecstatic” with the turnout Saturday. He believes the park, located off Shedden Road, can become an important area for the people of central George Town and the wider Cayman community.

He said his aim now was to get sponsorship to develop the site.

“I really hope the rest of the community and the businesses will come on board and help with funding that we may need after we finish clearing,” he said. “These things take money. I don’t know where government is in that respect, but we don’t want to wait.”

Once the preliminary work is complete, Mr. Bryan is planning a community meeting along with the Central Scranton Committee.

“We will invite the residents of the area and brainstorm about what they want from this park,” he said.

As well as a play area and upgraded basketball court, Mr. Bryan said the park could include areas for people to relax, covering for craft and produce stalls, and a place to host events on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day and other occasions.

He said a pond in the center of the parcel could be landscaped to create a picnic area. “There is still a long way to go, but the first steps are always the hardest and we have taken them, so I am excited about that,” he added.