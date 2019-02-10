Cayman Prep team wins robotics contest

A Cayman Prep and High School robotics team bested a field of 22 teams at the First Lego League robotics competition in Clearwater, Florida, on Jan. 24.

The competition was the first round of a worldwide competition and the Techno Turtles team now moves on to the Florida regional championships on Feb. 15.

This year’s competition theme is “Into Orbit.” The team came up with a proposal for using stem cell technology to address the problem of muscle degeneration in space.

The team is now seeking funds to cover the $8,800 cost of attending the championships. To get more information, email [email protected]