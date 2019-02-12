Grant Thornton appoints new director

Accountancy, tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton has appointed Niall McAuliffe as a director in the Cayman Islands audit practice.

He joins the firm from Grant Thornton Bahrain, where he was partner and head of financial services. He brings nearly 15 years of industry experience to the team in the Cayman Islands, garnered through a career spanning three continents.

“We are thrilled to welcome Niall and his wealth of experience to our ever-growing team in Cayman,” said Dara Keogh, managing partner of Grant Thornton Cayman Islands. “Niall’s expertise in asset management, insurance and banking clients is the perfect fit to help us continue our stronghold.”