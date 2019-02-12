Collas Crill makes senior appointment in dispute resolution team

Collas Crill Cayman has appointed Rocco Cecere to the role of counsel and promoted Farrah Sbaiti to senior associate within the firm’s dispute resolution team.

Collas Crill said the appointments come as the firm looks to capitalize on a strong period of global growth within its litigation and dispute resolution practice.

Mr. Cecere is an offshore commercial litigator who specializes in international insolvency and restructuring, and investment fund disputes. He has experience conducting cross-border litigation, often involving fraud and asset tracing.

He has acted in some of the largest and most significant litigation in the Cayman Islands in recent years, including a series of proceedings involving the Primeo and Herald funds, which established important law in various areas, including the availability of foreign avoidance provisions in the Cayman Islands and the priorities of claims and proper distribution methodology in Cayman liquidations.

Ms. Sbaiti has extensive experience in appearing at court on a broad range of commercial and corporate litigation and insolvency-related matters, including shareholder disputes, insurance avoidance, professional indemnity and contentious insolvency-related matters.

Before joining Collas Crill, she qualified as a barrister in 2009 and worked at a leading U.K. law firm, during which time she also qualified as a solicitor-advocate.

Stephen Leontsinis, head of dispute resolution, said in a press release, “Rocco’s appointment, together with Farrah’s promotion and the recent recruitment of partner Gerard Clarke in the BVI, is evidence of our continuing commitment, as a firm, to the Caribbean and our increasing strength in the areas of dispute resolution and restructuring globally.”