New partner joins Maples’ regulatory and compliance practice

The Maples Group has hired Hugo Lodge as a partner in its regulatory and compliance legal practice. Mr. Lodge joins the group’s Cayman Islands office from the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority, where he led a team responsible for the oversight of AML supervision in the U.K. legal sector.

Before that he worked in the FCA’s Retail Banking, Enforcement and Market Oversight division. Mr. Lodge was called to the Bar in England and Wales in 1998 and practiced as a barrister at 7BR in London, where he specialized in financial crime and regulation.