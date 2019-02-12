Charges arising from a car fire were transmitted to Grand Court on Tuesday, when Wayne David Wright Jr. appeared in Summary Court on 12 charges, including two for arson.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats set the charges for mention in the higher court on Friday, March 8. He explained that damaging property by fire is charged as arson, which can be dealt with only in Grand Court.

Mr. Wright, 21, is charged with damaging a Honda motor vehicle on Oct. 13, 2018, in the vicinity of Watlers Drive, intending to destroy or damage, or being reckless as to whether the vehicle would be destroyed.

A second charge in connection with the same incident involves the allegation of intending to endanger the life of another by the damage or destruction of the vehicle, or being reckless as to whether the life of another would be endangered.

Mr. Wright also faces five traffic charges and others that include assaulting police. The magistrate set these matters for mention again in Summary Court on the same date that he is to appear in Grand Court.

The defendant was represented by attorney Lee Halliday-Davis.