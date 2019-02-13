Nearly four years after he was arrested in a dawn raid at a Zurich hotel, former FIFA vice president Jeffrey Webb has still not been sentenced for his part in a worldwide football corruption scandal.

A New York court agreed this week to delay his sentence for the ninth time. The hearing is now scheduled for September of this year.

Mr. Webb, who was also president of the Cayman Islands Football Association for more than 20 years, pleaded guilty in November 2015 to seven counts in a U.S. federal court indictment alleging he and dozens of other defendants conspired to rig sports marketing contracts for world football events in exchange for millions of dollars in bribes.

He has been on bail, under house arrest at his home in Atlanta, Georgia, since 2015.

His lawyers made an application to U.S. District Court Judge Pamela Chen for another six-month adjournment on Monday. A letter to the court, in the Eastern District of New York, indicates that the U.S. government has not objected to the request. The court assented and the hearing is now scheduled for Sept. 10.

It is now unclear if he will serve jail time for his crimes or if his four years under house arrest will sufficiently reduce his sentence to allow him to escape custody.

Other conspirators, including Costas Takkas, who was Mr. Webb’s attache and also a Cayman Islands football official, have already served their sentences and been released. Mr. Takkas was sentenced to 15 months in prison in May 2017 for helping to launder $3 million in bribes allegedly paid to Mr. Webb by sports marketing companies.

Mr. Webb is facing separate charges in the Cayman Islands of conspiracy to defraud the local government in connection with the CarePay public hospital swipe-card scandal.

During earlier U.S. court proceedings, the presiding judge in the case noted that deportation was a likely result of Mr. Webb’s criminal conviction.