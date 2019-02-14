NEW: Rain delays KAABOO VIP event, festival goes on

Heavy rain on Thursday forced KAABOO officials to postpone a VIP “sneak peek” event scheduled for that same evening. But the festival will go ahead as planned.

“KAABOO Cayman will open its gates as planned on Friday at 1 p.m.,” said Jason Felts, chief brand and marketing officer for KAABOO. “We look forward to hosting everyone this weekend.”

Organizers said VIP tickets holders would be contacted about rescheduling Thursday night’s event.

Over half an inch of rain, 0.6 inches, fell at Owen Roberts International Airport between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday. And there were periodic downpours throughout the morning on Thursday.

If weather forecasters are correct, the skies should clear for the two-day festival.

Predictions call for a 10 percent to 20 percent chance of rain today. Saturday’s forecast is for a 20 percent to 30 percent chance.