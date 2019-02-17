Coat of Arms road show reaches West Bay

The National Museum’s Coat of Arms Travelling District Display arrives in West Bay this week, the final leg of the road show’s journey around the Cayman Islands.

The display opens for public viewing at the Church of God Chapel, West Bay on Town Hall Road on Wednesday, Feb. 20, and continues until Saturday, Feb. 23. Opening times are 6-8 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 2-6 p.m. on Saturday.

The mini display was curated by the Cayman Islands National Museum and features artifacts that share the story of the Coat of Arms, which was created 60 years ago.

Events to mark the anniversary have been held over the past several months, with this year’s National Heroes Day dedicated to members of the local Legislative Assembly of Justices and Vestry who passed the resolution to create the Coat of Arms.

The expanded Coat of Arms exhibition, which brings Cayman’s first official national symbol to life in a new way, is open at the National Museum through May this year.