A cruise ship passenger arrested earlier this month in Grand Cayman had charges against her aired in Summary Court on Thursday afternoon. Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn ruled that the matter should go to Grand Court.

Carol Ann McNeill Skorupan, 67, was charged on Sunday, Feb. 3, with possession of a .25 handgun and six rounds of .25 ammunition without a license in the Cayman Islands.

The magistrate pointed out that, at the stage of preliminary inquiry, she simply had to decide whether there was a version of events on which a jury properly instructed could convict.

Ms. McNeill Skorupan had come to Cayman aboard the Celebrity Silhouette. After being granted bail on Feb. 5, she took up residence at a local hotel.

Defense attorney James Stenning applied for a variation of her bail conditions. The magistrate agreed to the removal of an electronic ankle monitor and she adjusted curfew hours so that the defendant is now required to remain at her place of residence from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. She is required to report to the George Town Police Station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Other conditions remain as originally imposed: cash bond of $10,000; surrender of travel documents; prohibition from coming within 100 yards of any airport or port.

The matter was set for mention in the Grand Court on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Crown counsel Alliyah McCarthy represented the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.