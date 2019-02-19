Faux election turns into a chicken fight

The winner of this election will come home to roost.

Massive Media launched the Chicken Elections on Tuesday, a satirical campaign featuring a real poll of Caymanian attitudes toward six key issues. The campaign will run from Feb. 19 to March 5, and six chickens will be vying for the position of Premier of the Legislative Eggsembly.

One hundred percent of funds raised during the campaign will be split between six local charities: Cayman Islands Cancer Society, Jasmine, Cayman Islands Meals on Wheels, One Dog At A Time, Plastic Free Cayman and Special Needs Foundation of Cayman.

Over $10,000 has been raised for the campaign, and one chicken candidate will be attached to each of the six charities. Each of the charities are guaranteed a minimum of $500, and the additional funding will be distributed between the groups based on their share of the vote in the mock election.

Behind the fun of the election and the thrill of philanthropy, Massive Media will be conducting a poll into six key issues: gay marriage, iguana culling, marijuana legalization, national healthcare, plastic use and private development. The polling will register public opinion, and Massive Media will release a summary report of findings to government, media and to the general public.

Massive Media also ran a Chicken Foundation campaign in 2014 that leveraged a satirical chicken adoption agency into a fundraising vehicle for the National Trust of the Cayman Islands.

To participate in the vote, visit www.chickenelections.com. Any sponsorship inquiries or questions can be sent to [email protected]