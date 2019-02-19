Youth football leagues: George Town U-11 Boys score first win of the season

Focus resumed on the Boys and Girls Under 11 age-groups as the Cayman Islands Football Association youth leagues continued Saturday with a full schedule of games at the Annex Field.

After opening the season with two losses in the Boys Under 11 league, George Town SC I secured their first win in Group A with a 1-0 victory over Sunset Makos. It was a very competitive game as both defenses showed their strength in neutralizing their opponents’ attackers. With the attacks limited, both goalkeepers enjoyed a relatively non-eventful day, but when called upon they showed their worth between the posts.

The winning goal was an opportunistic effort from an unlikely source as George Town’s central defender K’Jannie Watler was first to pounce on a loose ball from a corner. He made sure his one chance in the opposition’s penalty area was not wasted as he blasted in the game’s only goal.

In other Group A play, 345 FC I won the day’s “345 FC derby” as they slipped by their compatriots 345 FC II 3-0 thanks to Christo Durrant’s two goals and a solitary strike from Danny Lyne.

Academy SC Wanderers downed Cayman Brac 3-1 as Joshua Bryce, Calum Whiteside and Oliver Cooke made it a tough battle for the boys and girls from across the water. The Brac’s Jairon McCoy got his name on the score sheet as he notched a consolation goal for his team.

In Group B of the Boys Under 11 league, 345 FC III continued their unbeaten streak as they defeated George Town SC II 3-0, with Levi Jack grabbing two goals and Omari Douglas rounding off the scoring.

Also in Group B, Sunset Warriors eased past East End United FC 4-1 as Jaxon Cover continued his rich goal-scoring form with two goals and Tommy Isbister added a fourth after East End United FC conceded an own goal. East End’s Kymani Parsons did bring a little joy to the East End supporters when he claimed his team’s lone goal.

In the Girls Under 11 league, Academy SC got past Sunset Blue Iguanas 5-1 with goals from Emily Hosban (2), Milicent Hoffman, Zariyah Durran and Lea Dos Santos-Smith. Sunset’s Reese Batson scored her team’s lone goal.

Sunset Stingrays scored a 1-0 win over Scholars ISC thanks to a strike from Kaija Danter, and Sunset Fusion downed George Town SC 7-0 with goals from Olivia Thorpe (4), Coco Windsor, Harper Nelson and Milanna Lamontagne.

In the Boys Under 13 league, Academy SC Jaguars defeated George Town SC 4-1 thanks to goals from Jayden Wright (2), Joshua Campbell and Alexander Bodden. George Town’s Joshua Haden scored a consolation penalty.

In the Boys Under 15 league, Cayman Brac enjoyed a 3-0 win over Sunset FC at the CIFA Centre of Excellence, as John Gayle bagged two goals and Jovian Thompson added a third.

In the other Boys Under 15 game played on Saturday, Academy SC Blue defeated 345 FC I 3-0.

The 2019 CIFA Youth Leagues continue this Saturday.