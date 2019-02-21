The annual event Guiding the Way, which raises awareness of Girlguiding in the Cayman Islands, is scheduled for this Saturday at Safehaven.

Walkers and runners are invited to sign up for 5K or 10K, with registrations at 6 a.m. The walkers start at 6:30 a.m. and the runners start at 6:45 a.m.

This social endeavor is not just about making people more aware of the nonprofit organization, it has also been created to hopefully encourage girls to become leaders in their community and to promote wellness and health.

The fee to participate is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 10, and it includes refreshments and entry into a raffle draw, with lots of fantastic prizes to be won.

Girlguiding Cayman Islands

Girlguiding Cayman Islands is a branch association of the largest female organization in the world. The organization works toward the positive development of girls and young women.

Its purpose is to help girls acquire skills for life by teaching leadership and values, while participating in fun activities. The girls engage as they build their confidence, discover their full potential and make a positive difference in the community.

Girls can begin their Girlguiding journey from age 5 within the Rainbow section and move up through Brownies, Guides, Rangers and on to become young leaders.

Being involved in Girlguiding is very rewarding and the group is always looking for volunteers to help with the administration of running the organization and to support unit meetings.

Register online for Guiding the Way at www.caymanactive.com. For more information about Girlguiding Cayman Islands, visit www.girlguiding.ky or email [email protected]