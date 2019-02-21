Trial has been set for Monday, April 15, in the case of an American woman who pleaded not guilty to possession of a handgun and ammunition without a license in the Cayman Islands.

Carol Ann McNeill Skorupan, 67, was a passenger aboard the Celebrity Silhouette on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, when the ship arrived in Grand Cayman as the first port of call on its route. She had boarded the vessel after flying from Wisconsin, where she has a firearm permit, to Florida, where only two of her three pieces of luggage arrived with her.

She was arrested at Owen Roberts Airport on Feb. 3 when the third bag, forwarded to Grand Cayman by Delta Air Lines, was found to have inside a .25-caliber pistol and six rounds of .25 ammunition.

Defense attorney James Stenning told Justice Philip St. John-Stevens that his client denied instructing the airline to forward the bag with the gun to Cayman.

Since being granted bail in the Summary Court, Ms. McNeill Skorupan has been residing at a local hotel.

Crown counsel Alliyah McCarthy represented the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.