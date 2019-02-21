Youth Mental Health Symposium returns for second year

Cayman’s mental health advocates will converge at the Grand Cayman Marriott Saturday to explore the path forward in promoting youth health and wellness.

The 2nd Annual Youth Mental Health Symposium, organized by the Alex Panton Foundation, will bring together health professionals, community leaders and young people around the theme “Addressing Our Past, Supporting Our Future.”

The day-long event, running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will explore Cayman’s mental health history and steps being taken to improve services and attitudes.

The results of a 2018 National Drug Council survey on student drug use will be presented, with a focus on mental health issues and risk factors.

Presenters include mental health professionals Dr. Marc Lockhart, Dr. Erica Lam and Dr. Colleen Brown, among others, as well as community leaders Kevin Ashworth of the RCIPS Family Support Unit, Natalie Baldwin of the TAYA Lounge and young mental health advocate Jada Ramoon.

Governor Martyn Roper will make a welcome speech in the morning. Various government officials will also speak throughout the event.

The day will be punctuated by remarks from members of the Alex Panton Foundation, a youth advocacy organization founded in the memory of Alex Panton, who took his own life in 2010 at age 16.

The foundation, headed by his parents, Jane and Wayne, aims to raise awareness about mental illness and to serve as a clearinghouse for support services in the Cayman Islands.

For more information or to RSVP to event, email [email protected]