A 39-year-old West Bay man was detained by police on Thursday afternoon after a gun was found in his vehicle.

Officers had to use a “less-lethal” tactic to halt the man’s car, after he failed to stop when confronted by the RCIPS Firearm Response Unit, police said in a statement.

The drama unfolded around midday on Sound Way in George Town.

Police said the Firearm Response Unit had cause to stop a vehicle travelling on that road.

However, the driver attempted to evade the police and officers are said to have employed a “less-lethal tactic with use of special munitions”.

Officers found an unlicensed firearm loaded with ammunition in the vehicle.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He remains in custody.

No injuries occurred as a result of this incident, according to the police statement.

Police said Sound Way, between North Sound Road and Shedden Road, was temporarily closed while officers were on the scene.

The roadway has been reopened to public traffic and the vehicle was removed from the scene.